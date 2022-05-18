There is no doubt that Aleix Espargarò with his Aprilia is the surprise of this first third of the MotoGP world championship, with the Spaniard who at 32 seems to have reached competitive maturity in the family of the Italian team, which has given him the opportunity to show all his qualities. In addition to the victory of Argentina, the Iberian driver has recently managed to add three consecutive podiums, with third places in Portimao, Jerez de la Frontera and Le Mans giving him the second position in the world championship, just 4 points behind the leader and reigning champion Fabio Quartararo. Espargarò is really happy with this start of the season, so much so that – a Brand – compared his ride to that of two historical unexpected victories in football and Formula 1: “The example of Leicester is good, but so is that of BrawnGP, when he won in Formula 1 in a completely unexpected way with Jenson Button. But we have to get the job done, because these are two winning comparisons and we haven’t won yet. They are certainly two good models ”.

The top Aprilia rider knows what to aim for: “Regularity is our secret. We are fast, even if we still lack something in terms of consistency of performance on all circuits compared to the Yamaha. But he has a pressure on him that we don’t have and this could work in our favor“. Among the main rivals, Aleix Espargarò curiously does not include Enea Bastianini, winner of 3 of the 7 GPs so far disputed: “I’m talking about Quartararo as my first rival, because I don’t see the others faster or more consistent than us. For example Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia are very fast, but for now they are not constant. The Suzukis are consistent, but they are not as fast as we are. Fabio I think he has both characteristics and therefore I see him as the man to beat“. The Spaniard then returned to the criticisms addressed to Marc Marquez for the wakes issue: “With Marc I exaggerated, what he did I did too, and probably much more often than him. He’s a good guy and I’m light years away from him, I was shocked to see him take off and said what I thought. I don’t think I have disrespected him, I just gave my opinion, but seeing it now I recognize that I went too far “.