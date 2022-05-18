The decision creates a two-week race-free gap between the end of the European season in Monza, on 11 September, and the start of the cycle of six non-European races, which will open on 2 October in Singapore.

The Sochi event was canceled, along with the existing contract, shortly after Russia’s war attack on Ukraine. However, F1 immediately began looking for alternative venues to maintain a total of 23 events for this year.

One of the first contenders was Qatar, which had already hosted a race last year in Lusail and which will return to the calendar in 2023. This year, however, it had already been planned to skip the Doha event, given that Qatar it will also host the World Cup in November.

It was thought that the date of September might be enough to avoid a conflict with the preparations for the football tournament, but there were concerns about the extreme heat and the potential impact on the public.

During the Melbourne weekend, a possibility emerged of a second race in Singapore, which would have preceded the one already on the calendar by a week and would have been held earlier than the traditional night race.

There were also potential candidates in Europe, with Hockenheim offering to host the return of the German Grand Prix. However, for logistical reasons, it was impossible for the F1 Circus to move directly from a European headquarters to Singapore.

The key to any agreement was linked to the financing of the event. Formula 1 is in a very different situation compared to the last two years, when some venues had asked for lower or even free deals in an attempt to run as many races as possible.

Given the general level of inflation around the world and soaring transport costs, a new race should have made financial sense for both the teams and F1 itself.

In the end, none of the options were considered suitable and therefore F1 decided not to organize a 23rd race. The confirmation will be welcomed by the teams, who face the challenge of staying below the budget cap, developing their cars in a very busy schedule.