The influencer Alexia Barnechea He appreciated the expressions of empathy from his fans and recognized that it is not easy to be vulnerable to people.

Alexia Barnechea He showed his face uncovered and without makeup to make it known that he has been suffering from chronic acne as a result of some problems that he has been facing in recent months. The actress gave details of her condition, telling how it has affected her self-esteem, for which she called on her community to reflect, so that they are more empathetic with people who have acne.

Now, this February 16, the actress thanked her fans for their support and sent them a tender message: “Thank you for the free therapy, for your support, for listening to me. Now I do feel a little calmer showing my acne ( …). Well, I’m trying to show myself without any filters, more, because you can’t normalize acne without normalizing it in your life. So, I’m trying not to hide it. Now I’m putting on make-up because I have a photo session and, obviously, I have to wear make-up. I hope this helps someone,” said the influencer while applying shadows on her eyelids.