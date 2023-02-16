Skiing | The Norwegian coach presented a radical skiing proposal – “I would hate it myself”

Ola Vigen Hattestad opened his mouth just before the World Cup.

I ski the future is buzzing around as the World Ski Championships approach.

Coach of the Slovenian national skiing team Ola Vigen Hattestad has now presented to the Norwegian for VG an extremely radical proposal.

He wants to get rid of the equipment arms race.

“My dream is that everyone skis with the same equipment. So that the skis are given to the competitors in the starting area completely randomly,” Hattestad added, but added that he does not consider his idea to be realistic.

Hattestad the idea is not new. In international skiing, comments have been made from time to time in favor of reducing the resource advantage of large skiing countries to smaller countries.

One suggestion has been that the major skiing countries should participate in the ski maintenance of the small national teams.

Most of the budgets of small national ski teams are currently spent on ski maintenance, so that competition against big countries is even somehow possible.

The focus is away from coaching and the development of athletes.

“With the same equipment, the advantage of the big teams is eliminated. It would mean bad days for some elite skiers, but in the long run it would be good for cross-country skiing,” Hattestad punted.

As the coach of a small ski resort, he has his own cow in the ditch, so to speak.

The Norwegian, who has achieved World Cup sprint gold and an Olympic victory in his career, admits that as an active athlete he would have been strongly against his current idea.

” I would hate it myself. I understand that some people see the idea as unfair, but I think it would be good for cross-country skiing.”

In March A city sprint will be held in Tallinn, where common lubricants will be tested. Everyone maintains their equipment in the same area with the same substances. Huge service trucks are prohibited.

Norwegian ski boot Espen Bjervig finds the experiment interesting, but does not see a future in it.

In his opinion, the excellence of the maintenance team belongs to the sport.

“It would take away part of the sport. For example, in motor sports and cycling, mechanics play an important role. We need to find another way to distribute money more equitably,” said Bjervig.

I ski The World Cup starts a week from now, on Tuesday, February 21, and culminates on March 5.