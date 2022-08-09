Alcohol | Have you messed up drunk? Answer HS’s survey

HS is talking about cell phone mockery and shame. You can participate in story-making by answering the survey.

Waking up head rambling and mouth dry. The situation is far from prosperous.

Before long, flashbacks from last night hit my mind. Glimpses of last night’s riots tell us that now it was time to get excited.

Almost everyone who has used alcohol must have had a drunken mess at some point. HS is now collecting readers’ experiences and looking for interviewees for an article on the topic.

In the survey below, you can tell us about both small blunders and life-shattering mistakes – or a mistake that at first seemed to bring down the world, but in the end turned out to be a positive turning point in life.

Their contact information the comments of respondents who left may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

We do not publish contact information, but HS’s principle is that the identity of the people quoted in the story must be known to the editor.