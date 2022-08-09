Verbania, a 27-year-old nurse arrested for abusing a patient during a medical examination

The facts date back to a few days ago, precisely on July 29, when a 45-year-old woman went to the “Castelli” hospital in Verbania to make a visit. The patient, who she complained of minor complaints following a surgery, was in the “Triage” area of ​​the ER when she was approached by the man, a operator social health who claimed to have been instructed to assist her while awaiting medical examination.

The latter, abusing his own role and related functions and the state of anxiety in which the woman was due to the aforementioned disorders, forced her to undergo sexual acts; in particular the Obs initially denied the patient to be able to go to the bathroom, thus forcing her to undress and make use of the so-called “pan” that he himself placed and, subsequently, since the patient was unable to urinate, under the pretext of helping her, he groped the woman several times. The man then allowed the patient to go to the bathroom where, without any real therapeutic-assistance need, he entered several times on the pretext of making sure that the patient was able to fulfill her physiological needs and then resort to further groping useful, according to the man, for a thorough cleaning before the medical examination.

The woman, although she found this strange, at first she trusted the operator but immediately after, when he asked her if she was engaged, she realized that she was in an anomalous situation and, withdrawing, asked the man to go out. from the bathroom. The victim, after completing the medical examination, immediately went to the Carabinieri Station of Stresa for report what happened.

the Carabinieri of the Station of Stresa (VB) carried out an application order for precautionary custody under house arrest – issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Verbania, at the request of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office – against theoperator social healthheld responsible for the crime of aggravated sexual violence.

