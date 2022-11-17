The vice-president-elect and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), presented this Wednesday (16.Nov.2022) a draft of the ceiling-breaking PEC to Congress leaders that removes the Auxílio Brasil from the spending limit of permanently and opens up space to raise money for investments. read the full of the text (308 KB).

Expenses outside the cap may reach R$ 198 billion. The calculation considers a total cost of BRL 175 billion, assistance of BRL 600 and an additional BRL 150 for beneficiaries with children up to 6 years old, in addition to an authorization to allocate up to BRL 23 billion of excess revenue to investments.

“Is it over there [minuta] removes Bolsa Família from the ceiling. BRL 600 and BRL 150 per child under 6 years old. It is social care, fighting hunger, eradicating poverty and caring for children. We are withdrawing Bolsa Família and children up to 6 years of age from the ceiling. The 2nd issue is investment, environment and education”declared Alckmin.

Another point addressed in the draft is removing from the spending ceiling expenditures in the area of ​​the environment to be funded with external donations, such as funding and protection of the Amazon.

Investments in education paid for with resources obtained through agreements between private entities and public universities, for example, would also be outside the ceiling. These items do not directly impact the 2023 Budget because there are no expenses linked to donations like these, so the impact of the measure would be zero in terms of making room in the ceiling.

Although the suggestion does not establish a time limit for withdrawing the Auxílio Brasil, or any other program that succeeds it, from the spending ceiling, Alckmin said that it is not a blank check. He mentioned the locks that are to limit spending, but the draft presented does not explicitly set these locks. Neither the BRL 175 billion nor the BRL 23 billion.

The vice-president-elect said that one should not put the specification of values ​​in the Constitution. According to him, these details will be decided by congressmen in the vote on the 2023 Budget.