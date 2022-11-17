The Republican Party won 218 seats in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (local time), just over a week after the midterm elections. The Republicans now have a majority in the House.

Before the midterm elections on November 8, the Democrats still had the majority in both chambers. Prior to these midterms, the Republican Party was expected to post a major victory, but the predicted “red wave” failed to materialize.

This weekend it became clear that the Democrats retained control in the Senate. The margin of the Republicans in the House of Representatives will also be much smaller than the party expected. At a national level, seven races are still undecided. How those turn out will determine how large the majority of Republicans become.

Kevin McCarthy won his party’s nomination and will most likely succeed Nancy Pelosi as Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives. US President Joe Biden congratulated McCarthy on Wednesday evening (local time) on the Republicans’ victory in the House. Biden said he looked forward to working with Republicans in the House to “get results for hard-working families”: “The American people want us to get something done. I am willing to work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, to make that happen for them.” See also Brazil reaches 31 million registered cases of covid

McCarthy reacted to his party’s victory on Twitter. Republicans have officially flipped the House. Americans are ready to take a new path and the Republicans in the House are ready to make it happen.”