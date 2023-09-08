Government announced the release of R$ 800 for homeless people in the State and the sending of 20,000 food baskets; 41 people died due to heavy rains after the passage of an extratropical cyclone

The acting president, Geraldo Alckmin, announced this Friday (8.Sep.2023) that it will visit Rio Grande do Sul on Sunday (10.Sep.2023) to assess the damage caused by heavy rains after the passage of an extratropical cyclone through the region on 3 September. The federal government set up a permanent situation room to monitor the calamity situation in the state.

At least 7 ministers must accompany Alckmin. The federal government entourage will disembark in Lajeado in the morning and should pass through the municipalities of Roca Sales and Arroio do Meio. The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), and mayors will be invited to accompany the visit.

“It was decided to set up a permanent situation room on cyclone issues. We reached 83 municipalities affected in Rio Grande do Sul alone. Coordination will be jointly between the Command of the Armed Forces and the Southern Military Command. […] We are raising all the needs and Governor Eduardo Leite is also sending the demands. On Sunday we will announce more measures“declared Alckmin.

The interim president met in the morning at the Planalto Palace with ministers and secretaries from 10 ministries to define the actions of the federal government. New meetings will be held throughout this Friday.

The Ministry of Social Development will make R$800 available for each homeless person in the state. The resource will be transferred to the municipalities, which will make the payment in two equal installments. The government estimates that there are 5,000 people in this situation because of the heavy rains.

The ministry will also send 20,000 food baskets to the most affected cities and 15,000 medicine kits to the affected cities. The first 5,000 food baskets will be delivered on Sunday.

According to Alckmin, the federal government is supporting the Hospital Nossa Senhora da Conceição, in Porto Alegre (RS), and has activated the National Force of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), a specialist in dealing with tragedies.

The State was hit by an extratropical cyclone on Sunday (September 3, 2023), with heavy rains that flooded several cities. By Thursday night (7.Sep.2023), the Civil Defense had confirmed the deaths of 41 people.

On his page on X (ex-Twitter), Lula published message in which he detailed the actions of the federal government to help the gauchos.

Lula’s absence

When questioned by a journalist about why President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had not visited the regions affected by the extratropical cyclone, Alckmin did not respond. Then, asked again, he said that the Chief Executive stayed in Brasília during the week to participate in the September 7 parade and had a health condition on Wednesday (September 6, 2023).

“The ministers were there [no RS], but the president had September 7, he couldn’t leave. Last day [4ª feira, 6 de setembro] he had an indisposition and could not go. But we are doing whatever is necessary.”he declared.

Lula left on Thursday afternoon for New Delhi, India, where he will participate in the 18th summit of G20 heads of state on Saturday (9.September) and Sunday (10.September). The president will return to Brasilia on Monday (September 11, 2023).

On January 8, Lula visited Araraquara (SP) to verify the damage caused by heavy rains that hit the region at the beginning of the year. On February 20, Lula flew over points also affected by heavy rains on the north coast of São Paulo. He interrupted his rest in Bahia, during Carnival, to visit the affected area. On April 9, the Chief Executive was in Bacabal (MA) and flew over the region of Trizidela do Vale, in Maranhão, also hit by rain.