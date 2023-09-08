Make way for the first of the 24 specimens of the Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection destined for Europe, spotted these days on the streets of Düsseldorf. Collector stuff: in total 48 cars made handcrafted in England by Mulliner, the Bentley division that makes bespoke Bentleys.

The key in a wooden box

Each buyer is also provided with a special cover for the car and a wooden box in the same Piano Black and Verdant colours, inside which he will find the car key, an exclusive Speed ​​8 sculpture and a booklet detailing how the sculpture was made. A plaque inside the lid was signed by Ansar Ali, Mulliner and Motorsport Director of Bentley Motors and Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors. The set also includes a book about the Speed ​​8, written by automotive expert Andrew Cotton. Published by Sportfahrer, the book reveals the entire history of the car projectfrom the first concept to the success of Bentley at Le Mans, with an entire chapter dedicated to the restoration of Shaun Lynn’s Speed ​​8 itself.

It was 2003…

But why make this car in a limited edition? To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bentley’s sixth victory in the most famous road race in the world, with the Bentley #7 Speed ​​8 which crossed the finish line victorious in 2003. Among other things, this year also celebrates the centenary of the first 24 Hours of Le Mans held in 1923, where Bentley set the fastest lap.

Everything remembers that victory

Returning to the GT Le Mans Collection, the Bentley rotating display the dash features a Speed ​​8 engine valve, while the exterior design celebrates the past with Verdant Green body color and the classic Moonbeam racing stripe. Even the emblem no. 7 on the grille celebrates the 2003 victory. Other details range from the six-crown emblem inlaid into the high-gloss carbon fiber fascia, commemorating each of Bentley’s six overall victories at Le Mans from 1924 to 2003, to the Bentley matrix grille , originally designed to protect the radiator on the 1920s Le Mans dirt track. The cockpit is upholstered in Beluga leather, while the standard 12-hour analog clock is replaced by a custom designed 24-hour face.

From 0 to 100 in 3.6 seconds

Performance comes from the powertrain 6.0 liter W12 TSI of Bentley, capable of a power of 659 HP and an extraordinary torque of 900 Nm. All this translates into a top speed of 335 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. “Following the recent static debut of the GT Le Mans Collection at the Le Mans Classic, I am delighted to see the delivery of this limited edition to a few lucky customers – explains Balazs Rooz, Regional Director of Bentley Europe – The brand played a key role in the history of European motoring and in the exhaustion phase of the W12 engine, it is a nice way to say goodbye and pay homage to the victory of the Speed ​​8 #7 in 2003, the same year that the W12 was launched in the world”.