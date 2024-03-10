No matter how good he is and how much talent he has, Carlos Alcaraz is still a 20-year-old upstart who continues to discover the ins and outs of the professional career and who continues to polish himself in search of a marked identity in the game. There is that quality, probably without equal in this new cycle that is taking shape, and all those sparkles that give it a unique and distinguished, delicious seal, but at the same time its pattern is logically incomplete and it tries to respond on the fly to the demands of today's frenetic world, which requires you to go faster and faster, win and win. The Murcian (6-7(6), 6-0 and 6-1 against Matteo Arnaldi) accepts and understands the tolls, but at the same time suffers the fears typical of someone who continues to discover a new universe.

For example, the first episode of this Indian Wells in which in addition to facing the defense of the title, always an extra burden from a mental point of view, he must handle an uncomfortable situation with the ankle that was damaged two weeks ago in Rio de Janeiro . “Yes, I was probably nervous because it was the first game. There were a lot of things in my head,” he admitted after defeating the Italian (in 2h 13m) after losing the first set. “Obviously I want to do well, and in this first game I didn't know how he was going to respond [la articulación] because he was the first to play at high intensity. A lot of things were coming to my mind, I couldn't concentrate one hundred percent, and that made me a little nervous. My game is aggressive all the time, so when you get nervous you don't hit or move as well as you want. That is the big difference,” continued the world number two.

The fact is that the setback suffered in Brazil – grade 2, moderate sprain – and the need to fulfill the script with the exhibition against Rafael Nadal in Las Vegas have meant that the one from El Palmar has landed in the first Masters 1000 of the season with physical doubts, given that the tennis player, very young, continues learning to live with pain, condition sine qua non in this tennis thing. So he and his physio, Juanjo Moreno, have worked tirelessly in recent days so that the right ankle would arrive in the best conditions for the Californian tournament, but the answer was uncertain. Having overcome the uncertainty of the first test and without letting his guard down, Alcaraz now trusts in gaining time, sensations and games to recover the spark that he has not been able to achieve after his time in Australia.

“I arrived without having played too many games [ocho, puesto que en Río apenas duró 15 minutos peloteando]. Last year I came here with more matches in my legs [nueve, uno más] and with more rhythm. “I'm recovering from the injury and I've been thinking about it all the time, so I haven't been able to train as I would have liked,” says the Spaniard, reinforced after Friday's performance. “It has surprised me [el tobillo], I have been able to move normally and without thinking about it. I have felt really good and I trust that it will get better. To reach a good rhythm I have to go step by step. I think that is the big difference compared to last year,” he continues, while the references highlight that the landing from one course to another has been very different.

A year ago, Alcaraz entered the desert with a series of eight victories and a single defeat, and with the Buenos Aires title in his pocket; This time, the record is 6-3, he has not won any laurel since Wimbledon (July) and he feels the threat of the Italian Jannik Sinner in his neck, who continues without letting up – 13 matches, 13 victories since January – and could lose him from the second step of the world list if he manages to win the crown next Sunday. In any case, the young man from Murcia is not one of those guys who shrinks in the face of adversity and hopes to meet his best version again to sign a good route in Indian Wells and Miami, so that again, for the third consecutive year, good inertia acquired in this phase can serve as a wishbone to tackle the clay court tour, starting in April. The one, he and his team think, is a consequence of the other. Question of confidence.

He now faces – not before 9:00 p.m., Movistar+ – Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the round of 16. The 23-year-old Canadian cannot escape the negative spiral that trapped him last spring, when his results began to decline and his spirit deteriorated until he disappeared from the picture. top-10 and drop to 31st place. A temporary joy in Basel (October) did not give him his wings either and in the current year he has not been able to shake off the irregularity either. He is not accompanied by the precedent of a year ago, when he was precisely beaten by Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. In any case, the American is one of the few rivals who dominate the head-to-head against him (3-1), along with Novak Djokovic (3-2), Sinner (4-3) and Alexander Zverev (5-3) . The Spaniard, then, has an immediate challenge before his eyes.

DJOKOVIC SUFFERS, BUT ADVANCES A.C. Novak Djokovic reappeared on the asphalt of Indian Wells four years later. The Serbian had not competed in the tournament since 2019, due to the pandemic and his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Back, Nole, 36 years old, obtained a long-suffering victory against Aleksandar Vukic, who took a set from him and demanded him for 2h 10m (6-2, 5-7 and 6-3). It is the third tournament in which he participates this year after his time in the United Cup (two wins, one loss) and the Australian Open (semifinals). See also Nadal reappears, loses and, above all, enjoys The Serbian, summoned in the next round with the Italian Luca Nardi (123rd), has accumulated 400 victories in the Masters 1000 territory since this Sunday and is only six away from Rafael Nadal's record (406). His goal now is to reach the summit for the sixth time in California, where he previously won in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016, tied with the Swiss Roger Federer, champion in the 2004, 2005, 2006, 2012 and 2017 editions. . If he achieves this, he would be the first tennis player to triumph in three different decades. The dynamics, of course, support him. With this victory, Djokovic joins 11 in the M-1000, given that he won the Cincinnati and Paris-Bercy titles in the previous year. With 82.3% success, the best percentage, it is worth remembering that he also rules the category – 40 titles, compared to 36 for Nadal, his immediate pursuer – and that he is two steps away from reaching 100 trophies in the ATP. . The last day also saw the eliminations of Alejandro Davidovich from Malaga, inferior to Frenchman Arthur Fills – 19 years old and 43rd in the world – and Roberto Carballés, defeated by Daniil Medvedev (6-2 and 6-3). The Andalusian player lost 6-3 and 6-4 (in 77 minutes) and will lose 170 points, now putting his presence in the top-20 (falls from 23rd to 27th). Spanish tennis now only has the representation of Alcaraz. In the women's draw Aryna Sabalenka (6-7(2), 6-2 and 7-6(6) against Peyton Stearns) and Coco Gauff (2-6, 6-3 and 7-6(4) against Clara Burel came back. ), and Naomi Osaka progressed (7-5 ​​and 6-3 to Liudmila Samsonova).

