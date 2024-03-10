The name of Guillem Agulló bothers Vox. The ultra party announced on Thursday its intention to remove the name of the young anti-fascist, who died from a stab wound to the heart by a neo-Nazi in 1993, from a walk in the Viveros Gardens in Valencia. Two days before, the PP accepted Vox's initiative in the Valencian Parliament to eliminate the Guillem Agulló Awards that distinguished people or entities in the fight against hate crimes. The ominous cry “Guillem, fuck you”, uttered by Valencian far-right groups shortly after the 18-year-old boy was murdered, resonates again.

It is the latest toll that ultra training has taken. The strength with which the PP once again became the most voted party in the Valencian Community and the entry of Vox with a minority presence in the institutions could lead one to think that the popular party would contain the contagion effect. But the influence of the party led by Santiago Abascal on critical issues in which it stands out for its radicalism expands in various city councils, in parliament and the regional government.

The defense of women's equality and against sexist violence, the Valencian, climate change, LGTBI rights or ideological attacks were issues in which PP had for years maintained a non-belligerent stance, advanced on some issues and one of respect. to minorities. Now, the Vox halo permeates many of his decisions and positions or forces him to enter the story set by his partners.

The Government of the mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, of the PP, assures that it will not support the proposal regarding Agulló by the second deputy of the mayor and councilor for Parks and Gardens, Juan Manuel Badenas, which in November already caused a controversy when he declared that “ Being a Nazi is not a crime” (although he would not be one, he added) regarding the concentrations in front of the PSOE headquarters in Madrid. The leader of Vox in the City Council justified his decision because that “name confronts Valencians” by representing “pan-Catalan ideas that are not shared by the vast majority.” Not a word about the death of the young man “who represents in the Valencian Community the raising of awareness regarding hate crimes”, which then were not classified as they are now, in a similar way to what the racist murder in Spain represents in Spain. 1992 of the immigrant Lucrecia Pérez, says Susana Gisbert, hate crimes delegate of the Valencia Provincial Prosecutor's Office.

“Guillem Agulló is a symbol. It must be said clearly that he is a victim of a hate crime for ideological reasons. And a victim always deserves respect,” adds Gisbert. The PP and Vox argued that the awards were created in 2016 by personal decision of the then president of the Cortes, Enric Morera, of Compromís. He responded that the institutional declaration was approved unanimously (which included the PP, and not Vox, which lacked a seat).

Another recent case has been that of the attack on a man, who has been in the ICU for several days, by a group armed with sticks and bars and identified as extreme right, along with the colla La Cosa Nostra, an anti-fascist collective that organizes concerts and other cultural activities during the Magdalena festivities in Castellón. The regional deputy of Compromís Vicent Marzá pointed out the connection between the Vox spokesperson and Police Councilor in the Castellón City Council, Antonio Ortolá, with one of the alleged aggressors, for whom he is a lawyer. The Parliament of Catalonia has promoted a declaration condemning the “fascist attacks” that occurred in Castellón while the mayor of the city, Begoña Carrasco (PP), has limited the events to a “fight between groups of different ideologies”, when the witnesses They agree that it was an aggression initiated unilaterally.

Since the beginning of the legislature, any issue related to women and sexist violence has been a cause of clash between the government partners of the Generalitat, the Valencia and Castellón City Councils, as well as other smaller municipalities. And the imposition of Vox's position has been frequent. The first sexist murder of the legislature already showed how Vox was not willing to maintain the term “sexist violence” in the banner against femicides in the Valencian Cortes. The PP agreed to suppress a concept about which, until now, they had no doubts, the existence of violence against women for the fact of being women. The Valencian parliament is led by the ultra-Catholic and anti-abortion Llanós Massó, a Vox deputy, due to the government pact that gave the presidency of the Generalitat to Carlos Mazón (PP). Also in the Cortes, Vox dragged the PP in its decision to end the recognitions that the chamber granted to different women for their fight for equality; one per game. After this consensus, the proposals will now be voted on, with which the majority consisting of popular and ultra supporters will prevail.

The celebration of 8M, International Women's Day, has also been the cause of controversies in which the PP has allowed itself to be dragged by Vox. The Valencia City Council, governed by the popular and the ultra formation, was left without a declaration of consensus regarding the 8M after the latter dynamited an agreement that was going to make it possible in the municipal plenary session. The four ultra councilors “celebrated” “that a progressive, sectarian and discriminatory motion like that of 8M was not approved for the first time in the Valencia City Council.” And they did it singing Long live Spain with a street singer dressed as a bullfighter in a tweet that was later deleted. In the end, the PP approved in the government meeting, only with its votes since Vox rejected it again, the declaration of support for Women's Day of the FEMP. “It's not that the PP has changed, they are the same as Vox and now you can see them,” maintain socialist sources. Other municipalities such as Torrent or Náquera, in which the ultra formation has entered the government, the same thing has happened.

Precisely in Náquera, the only Valencian town in which Vox holds the mayor's office, another transfer took place. The PP compromised by not placing LGTBI flags or emblems on balconies and facades of municipal facilities. Society's response on Pride Day was a massive march that filled the streets with colors. Nor was it raised when an ultra councilor from Burriana decided to remove all LGTBI-themed books with “sexual content” from the children's and youth area of ​​the municipal library. As he tried to justify, his intention is to “protect minors from pornographic” and “scandalous” content. The mayor, Jesús Albiol, has also been implicated in his vetoes of publications in Valencian because he considers them Catalan.

Climate denialism

With the denial of climate change, the PP has also looked elsewhere and has succumbed to Vox's theses. The councilor of Devesa-Albufera of the Valencia City Council, Pepe Gosálbez (Vox), denied the existence of climate change at the opening of the International Conference on Wetland Conservation and Management. Catalá did not want to distance himself even though he could have done so when Compromís presented a motion to disapprove him, although he claims not to share Vox's thesis. In Alicante, the PP agreed not to sanction polluting vehicles that circulate in the future Low Emissions Zone (ZBE). “There was no need to sanction the people of Alicante and condemn small businesses for climate fundamentalism,” alleged the ultra spokesperson in the City Council.

Valencia is another of the battlefields in which Vox wants to impose its narrative, to which the PP adheres by action or omission. The last episode is the contempt of the president of the Cortes, Llanos Massó, towards the Valencian Language Academy, the regulatory body created during the Government of Eduardo Zaplana, of the PP. After receiving the annual report from its president, Verónica Cantó, Massó summoned the media to remind that Vox, if it had enough votes, would eliminate the entity and defend a different regulation. She admitted without embarrassment that she cannot cite any university in the world that espouses Vox's linguistic theses. No one from the PP came out to defend the entity, the object of the continuous anti-academic attacks of the extreme right that in the Valencia City Council has opened another front, with the permission of the popular ones, to remove the open accent from the official name in Valencian. The Academy will have the last word.

The PP has also sided with Vox by voting in the Cortes against declaring 2024 the Any Vicent Andrés Estellés, for the centenary of the birth of the poet of recognized literary prestige, “a separatist”, according to the far right. However, in the Valencia and Alicante councils, where they do not govern with Vox, the popular ones did join the year dedicated to who was also editor-in-chief of the conservative newspaper The Provinces.

