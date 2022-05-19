Alexander Albon he was one of the surprise protagonists of the last Miami GP, in which he managed to scrape together an important ninth position under the checkered flag. For the Williams driver this was the second placement in the points of the season, after the heroic tenth place in Melbourne thanks to an extreme strategy that had led him to play 57 laps on the same tire. In Florida the peculiarity of the Thai was to show up in the pits, before the start of the weekend, with his hair dyed a bright red. From there began a bet with the rest of the team: in the event of a points finish, all team members would have to color their hair red in Spain. Result centered and so here is that Albon on Thursday in Barcelona improvised hairdresser.

The former Toro Rosso and Red Bull driver combined business with pleasure and decided to create a ‘dedicated corner’ within the paddock, in which to color the hair of all those who liked it for charity. The mission was to raise money for Iceman Charity, a Thai orphanage. To act as ‘guinea pigs’ for this particular hairstyle, many have lent themselves, from the Williams team principal Jost Got it to Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft, who then enjoyed posting some shots on his Instagram profile. The new activity undertaken by Albon also sparked the irony of the teams on Twitter. Tasty back and forth between Williams and Ferrari, with the English team wondering: “How red is Albon’s hair this week?“. Cavallino’s response was immediate: “Not as red as our car”.