The wait is over, Superbike is back on track this weekend and it does it at Estoril, a track that brings back good memories of Jonathan Rea. On the Portuguese track, in fact, the Kawasaki rider had won his sixth world title in 2020, confirming his excessive power. This year the situation is very different, he arrives on the Lusitanian track as a chaser, 18 points behind the leader Alvaro Bautista, and with a heavy zero in the standings.

Rea, as well as Razgatlioglu, is leaving behind the Assen episode that saw the two contenders for the 2021 title as protagonists. In Race 2 the contact that made them go out of the race is now a distant memory and now the six-time champion of the world is projected towards the Estoril weekend, where it will aim to demonstrate how much its ZX-10RR has improved. The feeling in 2022 is much better than last year and also in technical terms, the Northern Irishman is satisfied with his vehicle.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It was nice to take a little break, but honestly after the first week of absence from the circuit I prefer to go back,” says Rea in anticipation of the Estoril round. “It’s always nice when the feeling with the bike is good to keep up the momentum, but it was also nice to stay at home for a while, to continue training. Now I can’t wait to race in Estoril, it’s a very nice circuit and I like it. I have really good memories, especially in 2020. Winning my sixth world title there was an incredible feeling. To be honest, I didn’t drive well that weekend because we had some difficulties, but in 2021 we went much better ”.

“We were able to achieve great results, be competitive and were able to figure out how to use our ZX-10RR. Of course, this year we will present ourselves with a further improved bike. In the first two races of the season I felt very strong on the bike and very consistent. This weekend it will be very important to continue like this. Apart from a zero in Race 2 in Assen, we never got off the podium, or even out of the top two, which shows our strength. “

Alex Lowes will seek redemption on the Portuguese track after the bitter weekend in Assen. In fact, the Briton was forced to retire from racing due to a technical problem, but has shown that he can be part of the match in terms of speed. After the difficulties in Holland, the Kawasaki rider is ready to turn the page, also thanks to his newfound physical shape after the injuries that affected him throughout last season.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend and it looks like a long hiatus has passed since the Assen round,” says Lowes. “In the Netherlands it was a bit frustrating weekend in terms of results, because we didn’t finish the race and we had a technical problem, but my speed was very high all weekend. Also in Aragon, getting the fastest lap of the second race shows that the speed was there, and this is good. My body feels good, because last year it wasn’t like that after some injuries. I am therefore very optimistic for a better weekend in Portugal. I can’t wait to get back with the guys, to start work on Friday, to get back into the rhythm and to fight for the podium at the weekend. Keep calm and have fun, these are the goals for the weekend “.