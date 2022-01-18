Among the novelties of the 2022 season at the line-up level there is also the return of Alex Albon. The Anglo-Thai, who had competed in the Circus in 2019 and 2020 with Toro Rosso and Red Bull, last year was forced to live the entire championship from the ‘bench’, working as a third driver on the Milton Keynes simulator and committing himself in the DTM championship at the wheel of a Ferrari. But then the departure of George Russell – Mercedes destination – opened the doors of Williams for him. An intriguing challenge for the London native, who will find himself alongside former teammate Nicholas Latifi at the time of DAMS, in F2.

Four years ago, in the cadet series, the comparison was clearly favorable to Albon who won more than double the points of the Canadian, finishing the championship in third position behind George Russell and Lando Norris. Today, as revealed by the British team itself through a series of posts published on its official social channels, the Thai driver visited the Grove factory for the first time, thus fully immersing himself in the Williams world. The internal challenge Albon-Latifi could be decisive for the careers of both and also to understand what the future of the historic British team will be in its first year without Russell.

In the meantime, however, a small bureaucratic inconvenience has arisen for Albon. The son of an English father and a Thai mother, Albon has always raced under the flag of the Asian country. This year, however, this may not be possible. The World Anti-Doping Agency in fact found Thailand “not compliant” with their code. For this reason the country was banned from competing in world championships. The ‘disqualification’ is subject to appeal, but if confirmed it would force Albon to compete under a different license, as is already the case for Nikita Mazepin. The Haas standard bearer in fact formally represents the Russian Automobile Federation and not Russia.