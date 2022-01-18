Following the news of the acquisition by Microsoft, now comes a clarification regarding the possibility of producing exclusive Activision Blizzard for Xbox, through a report. As reported by the American site Bloomberg, a person close to the company’s thinking admits that the company intends to continue producing games for Sony as well.

After the statement regarding the possibility of having Activision games on Xbox Game Pass, now comes a comment about the possible exclusivity of Microsoft consoles, which apparently doesn’t seem to be in the company’s plans. The company will continue to produce games for Sony as well, but some content will be exclusive to Xbox consoles.

Similar to what happened with the Bethesda acquisition last year, Microsoft seems intent on continuing to develop games for PlayStation as well, however, creating new content exclusively on your console. The news, however, does not seem to be fully confirmed at the moment, as this statement comes from a person close to the company’s thinking.

However this seems to be the most natural move, especially given the huge amount of titles that Microsoft now has available, also taking into account the recent statements regarding the Xbox Game Pass service. The negotiation, which should be concluded shortly, therefore seems not to touch the availability of titles for Sony consoles, which will continue to see the arrival of Activision Blizzard games.

via Bloomberg sources: “Microsoft plans to keep making some of Activision’s games for PlayStation consoles but will also keep some content exclusive to Xbox”https://t.co/fG8009c0fd pic.twitter.com/8h4fpIeXrh – Nibel (@Nibellion) January 18, 2022

According to statements by some Microsoft members, the decision to acquire Activision would have arisen in order to give the company a further launch, which is now third in the world rankings, after Tencent and Sony. The acquisition also seems not to want to change the CEO of Activision-Blizzard, as recently declared by the same company.

It therefore seems that Activision Blizzard will not only produce Xbox exclusives, leaving the market open to Sony as well, although there will be exclusive content for Microsoft consoles.