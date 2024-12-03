He tense climate that dominates the politics of our country It’s not a surprise to anyone. The constant disagreements between the PSOE of Pedro Sánchez and the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo have become the usual trend.

So, this Tuesday, the leader of the popular group has visited the set of The critical lookwhere he underwent the examination of Ana Terradillos, presenter of Telecinco’s earliest morning morning show.

However, as soon as the interview began, the journalist from San Sebastian warned of the new look of the popular leader, who, a few weeks ago, surprised everyone by dispense with its characteristic glasses.

“It is not a change of look. I had a partial retinal detachment in the month of July or early August,” Feijóo explained, ruling out that her image change was due to a purely stylistic decision.

Thus, the popular one has highlighted that the ophthalmologist told him about the need to change the lens of both eyes, since there was a decompensation. Although a few weeks have passed, Feijóo has confessed that he has not gotten used to this change: “Still It seems strange to me because from time to time I have to put them on“.