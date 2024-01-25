The Cruz Azul Football Club will host Mazatlán FC on the corresponding Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2024 tournament where they will seek to add their first three points and not only that, but also score their first goal, after in their first two games they have been left with blank slate, so they have a draw and a loss.
In this way, we mentioned five celestial footballers who could make a difference in the match against the 'Pearl of the Pacific' team next Saturday, January 27 at 5:00 p.m. at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Colombian goalkeeper came to the Machine to give confidence and security in the goal, after several tournaments where that was not entirely the case, it seems that he has finally found a young goalkeeper with credentials to provide quality in the frame.
The Colombian defender is the leader of the light blue defense, since his arrival at the club he became the starter given his leadership, strength and power, so his presence in the area is inevitable.
The skilled Mexican winger must take advantage of his speed and overflow conditions to put several balls in the area to his main receiver, Gabriel FernandezLikewise, in the danger zone, they must look to get into the area and shoot at the goal to break the goal drought against the worst team in the league.
He is a player the coach trusts because he knows him from his last club he coached and he was clearly a reinforcement requested by him, due to that he has been a starter in the first games, as he can contribute a lot in the midfield both defensively and offensively. .
The Uruguayan forward needs to debut with the light blue shirt and break the goal drought that the team has in the current tournament, since in the first two games they have not been able to score goals, so against a team as weak as the Mazatlan team it would be unacceptable for him to They can't score goals.
#key #footballers #Cruz #Azul #Mazatlán #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply