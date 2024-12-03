It is defined in the Sevilla FC he agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will take place in Fibes (Palace of Exhibitions and Congresses of Seville) on the day January 10, 2025at 6:00 p.m. on first call and, if applicable, on second call, on January 11, 2025, also at 6:00 p.m., in the same place, in turn complying with the notarial requirement to call an Extraordinary General Meeting made on November 11, 2024 by the largest shareholder and former president Jose Maria del Nido Benaventeunder the protection of the right conferred by article 168 of the Capital Companies Law, whose requested agenda items are already included in the agenda, as specified by the club, to be submitted for examination and, where appropriate, shareholder approval.

AGENDA

First. Termination and appointment of directors.

1. Determination of vacancies and number of directors that will make up the Council.









2. Appointment of directors.

Second. Report on the social and sports management of the 2023/2024 season.

Third. Examination and, where appropriate, approval of the Annual Accounts and the Management Report for the year with the Non-Financial Information Statement concluded on June 30, 2022.

Room. Examination and, where appropriate, approval of the Annual Accounts and the Management Report for the year with the Non-Financial Information Statement concluded on June 30, 2023.

Fifth. Examination and, where appropriate, approval of the Annual Accounts and the Management Report with the Non-Financial Information Statement for the year ended June 30, 2024.

Sixth. Examination and, where appropriate, approval of the management of the Board of Directors in the year ended June 30, 2024.

Seventh. Examination and, where appropriate, approval of the proposal for the distribution of the results of the year ended June 30, 2024.

Eighth. Appointment of the Company’s auditor of accounts for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Ninth. Budget report for the year between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

Tenth. Awarding of a gold and diamond insignia to Mr. Jesús Navas González

Eleventh. Requests and questions.

In relation to the first point, regarding the dismissal and appointment of directors, it should be noted that the current Board of Directors proposes that the number of directors that make up the Board be seven counselors. The statutes establish that it will be made up of a number of administrators of no less than seven and no more than twenty, which would be the minimum.

And with regard to point eight, the appointment of the company’s auditor, the Board wants to “approve the appointment of Netadia Europe, SLP as auditor of accounts of the Company for the financial years 2024/2025. »