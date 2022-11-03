Alberto Gamero He arrived at Millonarios at the end of 2019, and many remembered his successful time as a player. He was part of the squad that became champion with the team in 1988 and stayed with the starter, above a club history as German Gutierrez de Pineres.

The arrival of Gamero aroused great enthusiasm, since he had already had successful steps through other clubs, especially Boyacá Chicó, with whom he won a League, and Tolima, with whom he won a Cup and a League.

Alberto Gamero (first on the left) was champion with Millonarios in 1988.

He had unfinished business with Millonarios and he did it last night, by beating Junior in the Cup final. Gamero finally found a prize. Although he surely wants more.

Alberto Gamero’s victory report

“I know how the Bastidas neighborhood is, the center of Santa Marta, where I was born. That makes me happy, I have my whole family here, happy to see this stadium enjoying joy”, Gamero told Win Sports.

“Being a champion is very nice, we fight for it, we work for it, we achieve it, and this is for all this fan,” he added. “Today they had the figure of the field that is Viera, congratulations also to Junior because they came to fight,” he said.

Alberto Gamero, with the new Millonarios alternative shirt.

Gamero had to go through many complicated situations to reach his first crown dressed in blue: the elimination in the 2020 League, the defeat that same year against Cali for a place in the South American, the League final that he lost against Tolima, the two frustrations in home runs in 2021 and 2022 and the departure of the Libertadores this year.

Now, after a downturn that caused fear for the entire process, Gamero found the reward for his faith. He already has a Cup to his credit and is ready, again with a boost of spirit, to seek the League title from Sunday, when he hosts Santa Fe in the classic, on the first date of the home runs.

