Thursday, November 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mackalister Silva vented: “The fans know me and know what I feel”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

millionaires vs. Jaguars

millionaires vs. Jaguars. Celebration of the goal of Mackalister Silva.

Photo:

Cristian Alvarez

millionaires vs. Jaguars. Celebration of the goal of Mackalister Silva.

The captain, happy with the team’s title in the Colombia Cup.

Mackalister Silva He has been one of the happiest with the title of Millionaires in the Copa Colombia. The captain yearned for this crown, and when he got it, he let off steam.

See also  Millionaires: rain of criticism and memes for the visit of the world champion

Silva spent difficult days after the statements he gave and the fans did not like him. He tried to explain himself, but received a lot of pressure. So when the final whistle blew, he couldn’t hold back his tears.

The captain’s relief

Silva went to coach Alberto Gamero, and he recognized his effort and his struggle and his work. “I’m going to quote something that Professor Pinto told me one day: work doesn’t betray, so much that this man (Gamero) worked, football gives him back, if there is someone who deserves this title it is him, and the fans”.

The midfielder, who had more brand functions, scored a great goal to sentence the victory against Junior. So he let off steam.

“Happy for that, it is the work of God, I salute my family, we had very hard weeks, my wife suffered a lot, she was with me in difficult times, this is for all the people,” Silva said, crying.

And he clarified: “It was a difficult moment because the message I wanted did not arrive, but I thank the fans because they believed, they know me and they know what I feel, this is for them.”

See also  Páez: 'If it lasts 5 more minutes and we lose, I have to go to Pereira on foot'

And to say goodbye, he gave a cry of victory. “Come onssss!!!”

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Mackalister #Silva #vented #fans #feel

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Terror in Cleveland: kidnapped and abused three young people in a basement for 10 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended