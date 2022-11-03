Mackalister Silva vented: “The fans know me and know what I feel”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
millionaires vs. Jaguars. Celebration of the goal of Mackalister Silva.
Cristian Alvarez
The captain, happy with the team’s title in the Colombia Cup.
November 02, 2022, 10:44 PM
Mackalister Silva He has been one of the happiest with the title of Millionaires in the Copa Colombia. The captain yearned for this crown, and when he got it, he let off steam.
Silva spent difficult days after the statements he gave and the fans did not like him. He tried to explain himself, but received a lot of pressure. So when the final whistle blew, he couldn’t hold back his tears.
The captain’s relief
Silva went to coach Alberto Gamero, and he recognized his effort and his struggle and his work. “I’m going to quote something that Professor Pinto told me one day: work doesn’t betray, so much that this man (Gamero) worked, football gives him back, if there is someone who deserves this title it is him, and the fans”.
The midfielder, who had more brand functions, scored a great goal to sentence the victory against Junior. So he let off steam.
“Happy for that, it is the work of God, I salute my family, we had very hard weeks, my wife suffered a lot, she was with me in difficult times, this is for all the people,” Silva said, crying.
And he clarified: “It was a difficult moment because the message I wanted did not arrive, but I thank the fans because they believed, they know me and they know what I feel, this is for them.”
And to say goodbye, he gave a cry of victory. “Come onssss!!!”
SPORTS
