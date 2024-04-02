Italika or Bajaj? Soriana's best-selling motorcycle is $5,500 off for a limited time

There are elements in our homes that greatly simplify our daily tasks. One of these elements is the washing machine, a fundamental piece that allows us to keep our clothes clean and fresh with minimal effort. With the variety of brands and models available on the market, it is important to choose a washing machine that suits our needs and budget.

When talking about washing machines that stand out for their performance, there are some brands that stand out for their quality, durability and efficiency. Among the most important are Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Mabe and Acros. These brands offer a wide range of models ranging from basic washing machines to technologically advanced front-loading washers.

Given this, we tell you that on the Elektra website, we have found the best-selling washing machine at a crazy price from the company owned by Mexican magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego. This is the Acros 22 kg Washing Machine in white, which is on sale thanks to an incredible discount.

This Acros 22kg washing machine is the perfect solution for all your washing needs. And the best of all is that from an initial price of $5,259 you can purchase it for only $4,019 with up to 6 months interest-free. In addition, the department store stands out by offering small payments so you can pay for it with only $90 pesos per week.

Acros 22Kg Purple washing machine features:

⦿ 22kg load capacity, ideal for large families or commercial use.

⦿ Integrated chlorine tank for deep and effective cleaning.

⦿ Control panel with new knobs for easy operation.

⦿ Spiral blade agitator for efficient and uniform washing.

⦿ Lint trap filter to keep your clothes in perfect condition.

⦿ One-piece porcelain steel tub for greater durability.

⦿ Includes pedal for comfortable and safe access to the washing machine.