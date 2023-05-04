Millionaires played this Wednesday the second of the four games scheduled in just eight days. The balance is not the best: they lost on Sunday against Junior and this Wednesday they tied at home 1-1 against América Mineiro, in El Campín.

The tie keeps Millonarios as leader of Group F of the Copa Sudamericana, whatever happens this Thursday between Defensa y Justicia and Peñarol, in Argentina.

Coach Alberto Gamero calmly took the draw against the Brazilians and now he is putting his head in the two upcoming games, this Thursday against Envigado and on Sunday, the classic against Santa Fe.

“I think it was a back and forth game. We had options to win but we didn’t know how to put it in and instead we lost concentration on a still ball”, said Gamero.

América Mineiro tied Millonarios with the same formula with which Junior scored the winning goal last Sunday in Barranquilla, in a corner kick that the team took badly.

“Today (Wednesday) it was a corner kick that we fell asleep. The goal in Barranquilla too. We have to correct that, I’m not going to hide it, but we have improved a lot in the defensive part,” explained the DT.

Gamero has had to distribute his payroll to respond in the two tournaments, Liga and Sudamericana. “Tomorrow (Thursday) we have another game, then classic Sunday and again on Wednesday (the postponed one against Alianza Petrolera). We are spreading the burden to respond and get the results we need on all fronts,” he noted.

Gamero confirms that Cortés is going to the U-20 team

The DT confirmed that Óscar Cortés will go to the Colombian U-20 team that will play the World Cup in Argentina starting on May 20.

“It is confirmed that he goes and goes happy. We are also happy for him, he deserves it. We wish him the best and now we have to think about what we have. We will try to ensure that Óscar’s absence is not bad for us and that when he returns he finds us on a very good upward curve, ”he added.

For his part, the captain of Millonarios, David Mackalister Silva, regretted the tie, but highlighted the fact that Millos continues to lead in the South American Cup.

“The team had the intensity we wanted, América closed well in the low block and we didn’t find spaces to filter. We were left with the tasteless because we clearly wanted to win. We had a very good first group round, it is not easy to score seven points and not have lost yet”, said Silva.

