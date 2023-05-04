tension in “At the bottom there is room.” The Gonzales completely forgot Charito’s birthday, so she decided to teach her family a lesson and leave them an emotional letter so that they learn to value her. As expected, they went looking for her all over Las Nuevas Lomas and the ‘mission’ was joined by Félix. However, what the wachimán did not expect was that Zulimarhis lover, would make a scene of jealousy.

Specifically, the girl claimed that she was looking for him in the neighborhood, but she could not locate him and she just found him at the house of Teresita, her ex-partner. Zulimar was about to end their relationship, because, as he believed, the watchman still hasn’t surpassed ‘La Tere’. However, Don Gilberto’s daughter clarified that there is nothing between them and nothing will ever happen again. The matter then remained as an uncomfortable anecdote. VIDEO: America TV

