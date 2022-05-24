A train collided with a bus near Blaustein near Ulm. The bus caught fire. The police say at least three people were injured.

Ein Zug collided with a bus near Blaustein near Ulm. There are at least three injured, said a police spokesman for the German Press Agency. According to SWR, two people are seriously injured. The bus crossed a level crossing in the Arnegg district in the morning when the barriers were down, it said. The regional train was no longer able to brake in time and collided with the bus.

As reported by SWR, the bus caught fire after the collision and burned out completely. There were no passengers on the bus when the collision occurred. There were several minor injuries on the train. The accident happened around 8.30 a.m. in the Blaustein district of Arnegg near the B28. The route is currently closed.

