NATO | Turkey listed five of its demands for Sweden to make its membership of NATO a reality

The recent list is addressed only to Sweden and does not mention Finland.

Turkey has made five formal demands to Sweden to accept Sweden’s NATO membership. The Turkish presidential administration has published the matter bulletin. The Swede was the first to report on the matter Aftonbladet.

Turkey is demanding that Sweden extradite those it considers to be terrorists, end the financing and arming of “terrorists”, lift its arms embargo and sanctions against Turkey, and “cooperate globally against terrorism”.

“Since 2017, our country has asked Sweden to extradite PKK and FETO terrorists, but has not received a positive response,” the release said, referring to the Kurdish guerrilla organization and Fethullah Güleniin and its supporters.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opposes NATO and Swedish membership of NATO and has expressed similar views in the past. Finland is not mentioned in the recent list, and no similar requirements have been published for Finland.

Turkey says it expects concrete action from Sweden. The full list of requirements is as follows:

Extradition of the “terrorists” demanded by Turkey from Sweden to Turkey. According to Turkey, it has submitted extradition requests since 2017, which have not been answered positively. Ending “terrorist financing”. Turkey says the Swedish government has decided to provide $ 376 million in aid to the PKK. Turkey is demanding the cancellation of this. Ending the army of the PKK. According to Turkey, the Swedish government is supplying the PKK with arms and military equipment and is demanding an end to this. Lifting of bans and sanctions against Turkey. International cooperation against terrorism. According to Turkey, NATO countries must cooperate “at a high level” against terrorism. The country is urging Sweden to reassure it that it will take Turkey’s security concerns seriously.

The Swedish Aftonbladet asked the Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde to comment on the list of requirements, but this refused.

“Several diplomatic efforts are underway. We will refrain from commenting on this further, ”Linde told the magazine.

Kurdistan the PKK is an organization that originally aimed to separate the eastern parts of Turkey into its own Kurdish state. The demands have since been diluted to pursue self-government without its own state.

Turkey, the United States and the EU have declared the PKK a terrorist organization because of its armed activities. Its subsidiary YPG is operating in Syria as part of the SDF, which holds the north-east of the civil war.

The violent conflict between Turkey and the PKK has been going on for more than 30 years.