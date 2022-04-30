HE Deportivo Alaves faces his penultimate opportunity to achieve salvation against an opponent like him Villarreal, with the mind in the Old Continent twice, both in the eliminatory of Champions like in the seventh placewhich gives a place in the Europa League (follow the match live on AS.com). The Vitorians balance without a net five days before the end of a championship from which they can fire early if they don’t do their homework in the next two games.

The albiazul set he plays it really. Either he adds three points or he stands on the brink of the abyss… if he isn’t already. The reality is that the arrival of Julio Velazquez It has not been the revulsive that many expected and they have barely joined three points. The charro speaks of injustice, but, although he deserved to draw in Pamplona Y Majorcathe victory against Lightning perhaps it was also excessive. Three points achieved, three deserved.

Javier Lopez it’s already been recovered of his fiber breakage, but he still doesn’t have the right competition pace. I know will wait another week to avoid a precipitous return. In addition, he is not the first option on the left wing, far from it. Something similar happens to Guidetti, with muscle discomfort. The coach gathered the team the day before and they all slept together in a hotel in the Alava capital.

In it Villarreal, Alberto Moreno it is safe low while, logically, Gerard and Pino will not play either. Coquelin and Albiol withdrew with discomfort of the match against Liverpool and it is possible that either be part of initial team. As much as Villarreal does not want to miss the European train through LaLiga, it is logical to think that they have set your mind in it game of return next week’s Champions League against Liverpool.

In Vila-real, the comeback mission from 2-0. There will be rotations, but possibly not as radical as in the tie against Bayern Munich.