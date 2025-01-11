The singer Alaska has denied that she has lost the vision in her left eye after continuing to wear an eyepatch due to thrombus he suffered before Christmas.

Due to the publications that were being spread about his condition, a television program, Socialitehas contacted the singer to find out its first person version.

“He tells us that at the moment that is not the case. At any moment, the recovery is going little by little. They have not ruled out that he will recover his vision. In fact, they are quite positive that I can recover it. Of course, they don’t know in what period,” they said in the program.

“She has been the first to be surprised by this news”said one of the program’s editors.

The 61-year-old singer began wearing the patch before last Christmas due to a diagnosis of “ocular occlusion of the central vein of the retina and macular edema.

“The patch is not for the thrombus, it is not necessary, but I don’t want to put on makeup as a precautionwho are treating me with intravitreal injections,” said Alaska, whose real name is Olvido Gara.