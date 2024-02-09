“My memory is good” and if there were any errors in the past, it was because ''I was in the middle of an international crisis''. So does the president of the United States Joe Biden rejects special prosecutor Robert Hur's description of him as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”which investigated top-secret documents found in an office and home of the president. During a press conference called at the White House to defend himself, however, Biden 'slips' into Abdel Fattah al-Sisi by referring to him as ''the president of Mexico''and not Egypt as it is, responding to a question on humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip.

The slip on al-Sisi, the confusion on Macron and Mitterrand on Sunday

''I think, as you know, that initially the president of Mexico al-Sisi did not want to open the (Rafah, ed.) crossing to allow the entry of humanitarian material'' into the Gaza Strip, Biden said. ''I spoke to him. I convinced him to open the crossing,'' continued the American president. But it's not the first time Biden has confused two leaders. Last Sunday, in fact, Biden confused French President Emmanuel Macron with former French President François Mitterrand, who died in 1996, as The Hill reported.

“Old and well meaning, I know what I'm doing”

Responding to a question from a journalist who asked Biden ''how bad is his memory and how can he continue to be president?'', the White House tenant said: “My memory is so bad that I have let him talk.” To another reporter who asked Biden if his memory had worsened, he replied “my memory is fine. Look at what I've done since I became president. None of you thought I could do what I did''.

Regarding Special Prosecutor Hur's description of him, Biden responded that ''I'm a man with good intentions. And I'm an old man. I know what I'm doing. I was president, I got this country back on its feet. I don't need his advice''. Biden also said he was pleased that Hur “concluded that no charges should be brought against me in this connection.”