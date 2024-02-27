Swedish international midfielder Kristoffer Olsson, 28 years old and who plays in the Midtjylland Dane, has been admitted to a hospital with assisted breathing for days due to a brain illness, his club reported this Tuesday.

“The player lost consciousness on February 20 at home and was transferred to Aarhus University Hospital, where he is admitted and connected to an artificial respirator.

“He is apparently affected by a serious illness linked to the brain that is not due to any self-harm or external factors,” said a statement.

🇸🇪 Kristoffer Olsson (28 | #Midtjylland) is admitted to the hospital with assisted breathing after fainting at home on February 20. “He is affected by a disease related to the brain, which is not due to injuries or external factors.”… pic.twitter.com/bLIcEplnfZ — Mercatosphera (@mercatosphera) February 27, 2024

The Danish club – which wanted with its letter to clear up the “rumours” about the absence of the player, a regular starter, in the last games – pointed out that a team of experts is working “intensively” to make a diagnosis and implement the treatment. “appropriate”.

Vi är med dig, Koffe 💙💛 Under tisdagsmorgonen nåddes vi av den hemska nyheten att herrlandslagsspelaren Kristoffer Olsson drabbats av en plötslig sjukdom och nu ligger i respirator på sjukhus. Hela den svenska fotbollsfamiljen tänker på dig och hoppas att du snart… pic.twitter.com/onqhuTWHnt — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) February 27, 2024

“Everyone in Midtjylland is very affected by the sudden illness of

Kristoffer and our thoughts and full support go to him and his family,” said the club, which asked for “respect” and “understanding” not to give more details at the moment.

Olsson, who usually plays as a midfielder, was in Arsenal's youth ranks and has also been through the Krasnodar and Anderlechtamong others, apart from Midtjylland, where he returned two seasons ago in his second stage at this club.

🚨🇸🇪 Kristoffer Olsson lost consciousness in his home and is in hospital on a ventilator, Midtjylland confirmed. He is affected by an apparent acute disease related to the brain. Doctors working under 'high pressure' to make diagnosis & treatment ASAP. Sending strength. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/3KCVD213FB — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 27, 2024

The midfielder has also been capped 47 times for Sweden's senior national team and was a regular in recent squads.

The news of his illness has sparked displays of support on social media from the main Danish clubs, as well as the Arsenal.

