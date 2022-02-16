In 2021, tens of thousands applied for permission to carry gas pistols or alarm pistols for the first time. Police officers warn of a hope that is often associated with it.

Dhe number of gas and alarm guns in Germany continues to rise. At the end of December 2021, 740,038 so-called small gun licenses – i.e. authorizations for these weapons – were noted in the National Weapons Register, reports the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”, citing the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

This is almost five percent more than a year earlier. According to the newspaper, however, the growth is leveling off somewhat: Another year earlier it was still plus six percent.

introduced in 2003

The so-called small gun license entitles you to carry alarm, irritant and signal weapons in public. Since the small gun license was introduced in 2003, the number of people applying for it has increased, according to the information. The reasons for the increase are fear of burglaries and muggings, but also posturing.

The police rather warn against this kind of self-protection. The Vice-Chairman of the police union GdP, Jörg Radek, told the newspaper: “To believe that the use of a firearm or pepper spray can quickly lead to defusing a situation is a dangerous fallacy.” Gas and firearms sometimes caused exactly the opposite.