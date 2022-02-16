From the first second of this Wednesday the “acapulcazo” from CDMX will be more expensive, because the rates of the Mexico-Acapulco corridor they will rise 17.36%while the rest of the roads managed by hood they will in 7.36%.

Through a statement, Caminos y Puentes Federales (Capufe) reported on the increases in rates as of February 16, whose adjustments, he stressed, have to do with the inflation rates of December 2020 and December 2021.

Likewise, he pointed out that, while all the roads and bridges that belong to the National Infrastructure Fund (Fonadin) will register increases of 7.36 percent in their rates, in the case of the Mexico-Acapulco there will be an additional increase of 10 percent due to the postponement of the rate increase that this section has had.

While he pointed out that the toll resources cover the expenses associated with the operation of the highways, as well as the financial support for the development of projects in the transport, water, communications, environment and tourism sectors.

The new costs

With the update of the toll rates on the roads and bridges of Capufe, the classic “acapulcazo” will cost about 780 pesos one way, taking the toll booths of Tlalpan, Alpuyeca, Paso Morelos, Palo Blanco and La Venta.

While, according to the tabulator of the new rates, going from the country’s capital to Querétaro will cost 352 pesos, while from CDMX to Puebla it will cost about 245 pesos.