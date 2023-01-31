Sheep and goat farmers in the Region of Murcia are very concerned about the worsening threat of the viral disease of smallpox in these animals, after detecting new outbreaks at the beginning of the year in the neighboring community of Castilla-La Mancha and after There have also been different outbreaks since September on farms in other neighboring provinces such as Granada and Almería, which have already set off alarm bells, as LA VERDAD published on October 26.

In fact, more than twenty outbreaks of this smallpox (VOC) were recorded in 2022, which forced the slaughter of thousands of head of cattle, especially sheep. Therefore, the fear of Murcian farmers grows in the face of the damage that episodes of this type could cause in the Community’s herd, which, according to data from 2021, would be made up of some 663,000 sheep and lambs, in addition to some 213,000 goats. Of course, there is no risk of contagion for people.

«The situation is of maximum alert because it must be taken into account that in our community there are many entries of live animals, destined either for the feedlot or for export, through the port of Cartagena. Hence, from the outset we contacted the Administration to take all measures to the extreme,” warns Vicente Carrión, from the agricultural organization Coag, which manages some 1,200 sheep on its farm in the Cartagena district of Pozo Estrecho.

continuous surveillance



From the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries they recognize that, “indeed, there is concern” about the recent cases in two towns in Cuenca, something that they share with the entire sector whenever a new disease is diagnosed, as is the case with the VOC. Sources from the General Directorate of Livestock emphasize that, given this reality, “we are on continuous alert and vigilance regarding the information provided by both the competent authority of the affected autonomous community and that from the Ministry of Agriculture.”

The largest movement of livestock in Murcian territory forces to intensify the measures to minimize risks



In this sense, all the information received “is immediately reported to the sector through its livestock health defense groups.” Likewise, they remember in the Ministry, a VOC update day was already held last December, “with a notable participation of the sector, when cases jumped in the province of Granada -exactly in Baza-, a situation that fortunately is already controlled ” .

A geographical area very close, in addition, to the area of ​​production of the Segureño lamb, one of the native varieties of the Region, together with the Murcian-Grenadian goat, which increased the danger even more.

The president of the College of Veterinarians of the Region of Murcia, Teresa López, assures that “we are very vigilant, because although we have not had any cases, thank God, we have been surrounded.” However, she insists that “the most important thing is to control the movement of livestock, that the transit protocols are followed in the trafficking of animals from one community to another.” Because, in cases like this, “there is a risk in the operations of buying and selling animals” and it could force “the sacrifice of the heads.”