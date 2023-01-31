A young man who fell from the escalator Metepec Pavilionwith a height of approximately three meters, presented severe injuries but fortunately he was transferred alive to a hospital.

The events occurred early this Sunday morning in the commercial plaza located in the municipality of Metepec, State of Mexico, where a group of young university students who were leaving a club saw one of their friends fall as he was going down the escalator.

According to the testimonies, the young man fell from a height of more than three metersHe was bleeding heavily and lost consciousness.

“Many of us ran to help him, we thought he had died, because he wasn’t moving,” his friends said.

After the terrible accident, Civil Protection paramedics arrived at the scene who provided first aid to the young man and they found injuries to his headwith severe head trauma.

The young man, who was very drunk, which was perhaps the reason for his fall, was transferred alive to a hospital in the area, Metepec authorities indicated.