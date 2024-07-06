Fear, mystery and darkness: these are just some of the ingredients of Alan Wake 2which Amazon Italy has put up for pre-order today at all-time low with an excellent 19% discountallowing you to save a good 15 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in pre-ordering it, all you have to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box below.
Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition is available for pre-order in its PlayStation 5 version at the price of only 64.98 eurosagainst the 79.99 euros of the price proposed by the distributing company. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Amazon Prime service to guarantee free delivery in one day or a little more.
Welcome back to Bright Falls
Inside Alan Wake 2 you will have the opportunity to experience the experiences of two distinct characters, respectively Alan Wake and the FBI agent Anderson Sagawith different mechanics and gameplay styles: you can therefore alternate respectively between Anderson’s running and Alan Wake’s desire to escape from the depths of the Dark Place.
In all of this, light will be your best ally to fight the darkness and supernatural enemies you will encounter. The Deluxe Edition also contains within it Alan Wake Remasteredthe first chapter in digital delivery format, together with the Night Springs and Lake House expansions. We remind you that Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition will be available starting next October 22nd. For further details and information regarding the game, we refer you to our review.
