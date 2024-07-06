“Please forgive me, but I can’t take it anymore”: the last words of Graziana, the 40-year-old who threw herself into the void with her child in Rimini

Everyone in Rimini is still shocked by what happened yesterday morning in a condominium on Via delle Piante, in the San Giuliano area. Grazianaa woman of just 40 years old, decided to end it all by throwing herself from the fifth floor and taking her 5-year-old son Manuel with her. In the bag, found by investigators on the roof of the building, benzodiazepines and some notes, on which the woman explained the reasons for her action. Here’s what was written.

Graziana Helda Todaro had only 40 yearsOriginally from Sicily, she had been living in the Rimini area for years, where she had started a family with her partner, giving birth to the little boy 5 years ago ManuelShe was a sales assistant in a perfumery in the center of Rimini and yesterday, like every day, she was supposed to go to work, but she never arrived.

She went in the early hours of the morning to Via delle Piante, where her parents live, to leave her child with his grandparents, who would later have to take him to the summer camp. Graziana opened the door with the keys she had in her possession, but instead of stopping at her parents’ house, she went up to the roof on the fifth floor. There, held in a last embrace with her son, she thrown into the void. Unfortunately, the fall was fatal for both of them.

Graziana’s latest messages

What pushed the 40-year-old to commit this extreme, dramatic act was a severe depression with whom he had been fighting for some time. This was also confirmed by her partner, who was reached by the authorities at his workplace (he is employed by the State Railways) and who declared the state his partner was in, who however he had not yet started a therapeutic course.

On the roof of the building where the tragedy occurred, law enforcement officers found the bag of the woman, inside which some objects were allegedly found drugs (benzodiazepines) and some ticketson which he apparently wrote the reasons for his actions.

According to what has emerged, in one he would speak to his family, without going into details. In another, however, he would have written that he could not continue like this any longer and asked for forgiveness to everyone for what he was about to do. The devastating details of a tragedy that shook an entire city and beyond.

The prosecution has ordered the autopsy on both bodies. The intent is to understand if Graziana had somehow sedated her child as well. More will follow Updates.