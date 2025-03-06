After 25 years with the same surface, Indian Wells has decided to make an important change in the type of track, to try to increase the speed of the ball. A change that may not benefit Carlos Alcaraz, which will seek to conquer the tournament and do triplet in it. The Murcian tennis player has spoken about the new surface, who has not understood the reasons for this change after so many years.

“The court is a little faster, yes, it is something that I did not understand when I saw it. This tournament has been played on the same surface for 25 years, on the same court, but now it has changed. I don’t know the reason, sincerely, ” Alcaraz said at a press conference from the tournament.

Although Alcaraz also pointed out that he had not yet trained on that surface and that he considers that he has no problem adapting well to the changes: “I think they play very well to tennis, even if the courts are a bit faster, But I recognize that I did not understand when I read it. ”

A faster track

Carlos Alcaraz has dominated the Californian tournament in recent years, since he has managed to win in the last two editions. Now look for a historical consecutive triplet They have only achieved Federer and Djokovic. However, this surface change could harm that of El Palmar.

Although it has always been a quick track, weather conditions caused the slowest to boot, something that Alcaraz’s style benefited him. However, now It will be faster and this may not come well at the Murcian.

“It seems almost slower”

Several tennis players have already been able to try it and have spoken about it. “I have played two days, and they seemed very, very slow, so let’s see how It is played during the tournament. And I didn’t see the difference “, He said Medvedev about what he thinks.

“Everyone talks about it, but the truth is that I don’t notice anything. In any case, It is better not to keep it in mind; Whatever happens, you have to adapt, “said IgA Swiatek about this change.

For his part, Alexander Zverev has not noticed it either: “It seems to me, really. I trained here for four days, I didn’t notice it. I knew nothing about it. ”