FC Barcelona understands that despite Xavi’s attempts, there are many options that Sergio Busquets will leave the club at the end of the season. The historic culé containment medium is already thinking about his future within the MLS and living a much calmer life in the United States and although the club and the player have one more meeting ahead to define intentions in a final way, today it seems to be an irremediable fact the exit of the ‘5’ culé.
The chances of Busquets leaving Barcelona are so high that the Catalans have been probing the market for several months trying to find the best possible replacement for Sergio, having several options on the table today, from free agents like the case of N’golo Kanté, even signings of several million euros such as Ruben Neves or Zubimendi himself. The name of an Argentine jewel from Boca Juniors, Alan Varela, has been added to this list.
According to information from Sport, Barcelona is very interested in the possible signing of the 21-year-old Argentine youth who is having an outstanding evolution with the Boca Juniors team. Those from the city of Barcelona see in Varela an accessible option and that they can shape the club’s style over the months and his arrival would not prevent the arrival of some other contention from those on the list. Ajax and Benfica also want Varela and have been following the player for many more months, his club will only let him go to those who pay his clause of 15 million euros.
#Alan #Varela #sight #Barcelona
Leave a Reply