Environmental pact between Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina was among the 10 recognized initiatives; will receive support for forest restoration

THE UN (United Nations) recognized the Atlantic Forest Pact as one of the top 10 World Restoration Reference Initiatives. The announcement was made on Tuesday (13.Dec.2020) during the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP15) in Montreal, Canada.

The Trinational Pact, between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, unites more than 60 organizations to help preserve the natural habitat of endangered species, such as the jaguar and golden lion tamarin. The group has already restored 70,000 hectares of degraded forest and aims to restore 15 million by 2050.

With recognition, you will now receive support, funding or expertise from the United Nations, through the UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) and FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization), within the framework of the activities of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration.

“The restoration of the Atlantic Forest through the involvement of local communities is a powerful reminder that nature can heal when given half a chance and provide enormous benefits in the process”said the executive director of the UNEP (United Nations Environment Program), Inger Andersen.

Here are the initiatives recognized by the UN:

Trinational Atlantic Forest Pact;

Abu Dhabi Marine Restoration;

Great Green Wall for Restoration and Peace;

Rejuvenation of the Ganges River;

Multi-Country Mountain Initiative;

Small developing islands;

Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative;

Central American Dry Corridor;

Building with nature in Indonesia;

Shan-Shui Initiative in China.

Together, the 10 Initiatives aim to restore more than 68 million hectares and create nearly 15 million jobs, according to the UN.

“Transforming our relationship with nature is the key to reversing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, the loss of nature and biodiversity, pollution and waste. These 10 inaugural Global Restoration initiatives show that with political will, science and cross-border collaboration, we can achieve the goals of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration and forge a more sustainable future not only for the planet, but for those of us as well. who call it home, declared the director.