A new shooting in the United States. This time at a birthday party in the state of Alabama. It took place Saturday night in Dadeville, a city of 3,200, according to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“In this incident, four lives have been tragically lost and there have been many injuries,” Burkett said during a news conference on Sunday morning.

Most of the victims would be teenagers enjoying a 16-year-old boy’s birthday party, said Pastor Ben Hayes, a chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department.

“What we’ve been through is something that no community should have to endure. I just ask for your patience. It’s going to be a long process, but I ask for your prayers,” said Jonathan L. Floyd, Dadeville chief.

Regarding the fact, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) explained that at approximately 11:45 pm on Saturday, April 15, Special Agents of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began an investigation at the request of the Chief of Dadeville Police, which determined the shooting occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County.

Agencies currently assisting with the investigation are the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the District Attorney’s Office for the 5th Circuit.

The motivations are unknown and it has not been confirmed whether any suspect is in custody.

Meanwhile, the governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, affirmed that she agrees mourning with the people of Dadeville and with their Alabama compatriots. He also added that a violent crime has no place in that State.

This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 16, 2023



For her part, Alabama Senator Katie Boyd also expressed her concern and clarified that her office will continue to monitor the situation.

My heart breaks waking up to the news this morning out of Tallapoosa County. Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones, and the Dadeville community in prayer. My office will continue to monitor the situation as details emerge. —Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) April 16, 2023



President Joe Biden, who has not spoken for the moment, has been informed of the shooting, according to the White House, and is in contact with local Alabama authorities.

A news that has become frequent

This shooting took place 5 days after the tragedy of Louiseville, Kentuckywhere five people were killed and eight injured after a man shot a bank.

In addition, on March 27, another attack at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, left three children and three teachers dead.

A study on this problem is conclusive. The survey, carried out by the NGO Kaiser Family Foundation, reveals that 19% of United States citizens have a relative who has died from a firearm, including suicide.

In addition, African-Americans are particularly affected, since 34% of this population has a family member killed by a weapon, double the Hispanic population (18%) and the white population (17%).

