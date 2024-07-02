Emirati student, Alyazia Hamdan Rashid Al Shamsi, who won first place in the general track at the Applied Technology Schools – Girls, confirmed that her mother was the one who informed her of her excellence, after she learned that her name was among the top high school students for the year 2024 from a tweet by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Ministers Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, explaining that she felt an overwhelming happiness that cannot be described, especially since she expected to excel, but she did not expect to be included in the list of top students in the country.

Alyazia confirmed to “Emarat Al Youm” that she is very happy with the success and excellence she achieved in her secondary stage, explaining that this success is a step towards the future. She added: “I look forward to continuing my studies and serving my country in any field I specialize in during the next stage,” noting that the most important factors for achieving success and excellence were derived from the motivational and inspiring words of the wise leadership of the UAE, especially since the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, “We are a people who are not satisfied with anything less than first place,” were in her mind throughout her academic journey, and were a great motivation and incentive for her to insist on excellence and always be the first place holder.

She pointed out that she is considering completing her postgraduate studies between three fields: the first is the Department of Aerospace Engineering with its multiple specializations, the second is Information Technology, and the last specialization is Mechanical Engineering.