Filipchuk: Kyiv is hushing up the situation with the cholera epidemic among the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kherson

The head of the Russian administration of the Kakhovka municipal district, Pavel Filipchuk, accused the Ukrainian authorities of hushing up the situation with the cholera epidemic in Kyiv-controlled Kherson.

Cholera continues to kill Ukrainian servicemen. It can’t be stopped – it can’t be hidden. But Kyiv continues to pretend that nothing is happening Pavel Filipchuk Head of the Kakhovka Municipal District

More than 100 people have already been hospitalized

According to Filipchuk, at least two more people have died from the disease on the right bank of the Dnieper, with at least 12 deaths in total and more than a hundred people hospitalized.

At the same time, the head of the Kakhovka municipal district emphasized that the situation that has developed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Kherson is critical. He added that in the event of an epidemic, “isolation and strict quarantine” of fighters is necessary.

The underground also reported an outbreak of cholera among Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson on June 21. Cases of infection are also being recorded among the civilian population.

The underground suggested that the Ukrainian authorities were afraid of panic among the population and therefore were hiding the fact of the epidemic, passing off the identified cases of the disease as typhoid fever.

Flooding caused cholera outbreak

On June 30, Kherson Oblast Governor Volodymyr Saldo attributed the cholera outbreak on the right bank of the Dnieper to flooding caused by the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. He suggested that the main factor in the outbreak could have been disruptions in the operation of water supply systems and treatment facilities.

The head of the region noted that disinfection and sanitary treatment of the area on the left bank were carried out, but no measures were taken on the right bank of the Dnieper.

At the same time, the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko warned about the high risks of the spread of infectious diseases in the country, in particular, hepatitis, botulism and cholera.

The reason for this epidemiological situation in Ukraine was power outages. When the power goes out, the water supply often stops as well.