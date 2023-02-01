Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al Wasl qualified for the quarter-finals of the President’s Football Cup, at the expense of its host, Fujairah 2-1, to face the “Emperor” Bani Yas team in the quarter-finals.

The “wolves” advanced with a goal scored by Sufian Bouftini by mistake in his team’s goal in the 28th minute, but Al Wasl quickly equalized with a goal scored by Ali Saleh in the 32nd minute, and Fabio Lima added the second goal in the second minute of the counted time instead of lost for the first half.