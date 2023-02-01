The best tennis player in Colombia, the bumangués Daniel Galanwill not be in the Davis Cup qualifying series, which begins this Friday in Bogotá.

Galán, who has just suffered an abdominal injury during the Australian Open, could not recover and will be out for the singles duels in the series against Great Britain.

In his replacement, the man from Bogotá arrives Christian Rodriguezwho has been a participant in the doubles modality and currently holds the 96th position in the ranking of that modality.

The Davis without Galán

Photo: Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

On February 3 and 4 will be the confrontation of the Colombia Colsanitas Davis Cup Team against the Great Britain team for the Qualifiers round, in which both representatives will have their best figures on the clay court of Pueblo Viejo Country Cota Club.

The Colombian team, led by Alejandro Falla, will seek to advance to the final phase against the British, so this time they have Cristian Rodríguez, Nicolás Mejía and Nicolás Barrientos in singles, while the doubles players will be Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah.

On Friday, February 3, the first singles game will start at 3:00 in the afternoon, while the second will take place once the first one is over.

On the second day (Saturday, February 4), at 12:00 noon it will be the turn of the third game of the competition and in which the doubles players will make their appearance. The fourth clash, third singles, will be once the doubles finish.

Thus, the fifth confrontation, singles room, will be once the fourth game is over.

If the series were to culminate in the fourth game, that is to say 3 to 1, the fifth commitment will be fulfilled only if the captains so decide.

More news

SPORTS

*With information from the Colombian Tennis Federation.