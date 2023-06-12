Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The Arab Football Association decided to postpone the King Salman Cup for Arab clubs by a week, to be held from July 27 to August 12, in the cities of Taif and Jeddah.

And Al-Ittihad is unique in publishing the schedule of the round of 16 matches for the tournament, after the qualification of Kuwait, the Kuwaiti who completed the teams of the fourth group, which includes alongside the Emirati unit, the Algerian Belouizdad youth, and the Moroccan Raja, while it was decided to postpone the last qualifying match between the Tunisian Sfaxien and the Sudanese Crescent, provided that The date will be determined later, as the winner will qualify for the first group of the tournament alongside the Saudi Federation, which included Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, along with the Tunisian Esperance and the Iraqi police.

While the second group includes the Saudi Crescent along with the Moroccan Wydad, the Qatari Al-Sadd and the Libyan Al-Ahly of Tripoli, while the third group includes the Egyptian Zamalek, the Saudi victory, the Tunisian Monastir Union and the Saudi youth.

So far, international stars have confirmed the participation of Saudi clubs in the tournament, as Karim Benzema joined the Saudi Federation, while Cristiano Ronaldo plays in the ranks of the Saudi victory, who will meet Zamalek on August 3, and Zamalek is awaiting the Egyptian Football Association’s decision to open the registration in order to register his new deals before Participation in the tournament, especially since he will meet strong competitors who have distinctive offensive and defensive weapons, and to the tournament matches:

First group matches:

July 27:

The Saudi Federation x Tunisian Esperance

The Iraqi police × “the winner from the Tunisian Sfaxien and the Sudanese Crescent”

July 30:

The Saudi Federation × “The winner from the Tunisian Sfaxien and the Sudanese Crescent”

Tunisian Esperance x Iraqi police

August 2:

Iraqi Police × Saudi Federation

Tunisian Esperance × “The winner from the Tunisian Sfaxien and the Sudanese Crescent”

Group B matches

July 27:

Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia × Al-Ahly Libyan

Qatari Al Sadd x Moroccan Wydad

July 30:

Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia × Al-Sadd Al-Qatari

Moroccan Wydad x Libyan Al-Ahly

August 2:

Al-Ahly of Libya x Al-Sadd of Qatar

Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia x Moroccan Wydad

Group C matches

July 28:

Egyptian Zamalek x Tunisian Monastiri

Saudi victory x Saudi youth

July 31:

Saudi youth x Egyptian Zamalek

Tunisian Monastiri x Saudi victory

August 3:

Egyptian Zamalek x Saudi victory

Monastiri Tunisian × Saudi youth

Fourth group matches

July 28:

Moroccan Raja x Algerian Belouizdad youth

The Emirati unit x Kuwait Kuwaiti

July 31:

The Emirati unit x the Algerian youth of Belouizdad

Kuwaiti Kuwait × Moroccan Raja

August 3:

Emirati unity x Moroccan Raja

Kuwaiti Kuwait × Algerian Belouizdad youth