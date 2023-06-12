Market already in turmoil

Only five Grands Prix have been contested in the course of this 2023 season, yet the the Formula 1 paddock is already crossed by numerous market rumors which are becoming particularly intense especially for medium and low-end teams, whose results – at least from some drivers – have so far been below expectations. Dutch falls into this category Nyck DeVrieswho in AlphaTauri does not seem to have lived up to the promises that his ninth place achieved with Williams in last year’s Italian GP seemed to have sanctioned in the eyes of enthusiasts and insiders.

De Vries trembles

Instead De Vries is still at zero points, against the two conquered – thanks to two placements in the top-10 – by Yuki Tsunoda. The AlphaTauri is part of the big Red Bull family and the Austrian team is known for don’t be too patient with your pilots when these bring results below expectations. Also for this reason, many are imagining a possible replacement for De Vries, perhaps even during the current season.

Suggestion Lawson

Should this possibility arise, one of the most interesting names for the future, Red Bull already has it at home: it is the New Zealand talent Liam Lawsonindicated by Helmut Marko himself as possible future asset for the AlphaTauri team. In the meantime, however, the 21-year-old from Hastings is gaining experience in Japan, where he is great protagonist of the Super Formula championship. After winning the season opener Lawson did it again in round four, held at the Autopolis track in the city of Hita.

Title in viewfinder

Halfway through the championship (four races run, five still to run) Lawson is first in the standings and could become the first rookie to win the Japanese championship. Certainly encouraging results in view of a possible promotion in F1. At the moment, however, the person concerned does not want to think too much about the future: “It’s a good moment in the sense that this result puts me at the top of the championship and that’s what I’m thinking about right now Lawson told the site Autosport – I want to finish the year and fight for the championship, this will give me the best opportunities for next year. F1? This is completely out of my control“, he concluded.