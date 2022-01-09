Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Within the framework of the continuous cooperation between “Al-Ittihad” newspaper and the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, “Al-Ittihad” announces its support for the “Emirates Thinkers” project, confirming its conviction of its importance as a national initiative that seeks to unify Emirati intellectual efforts, enhance its impact and role in serving the national agenda. This cooperation is reinforced by the cooperation agreement between the Center and Abu Dhabi Media, with the aim of providing full support to Emirati thinkers, within the framework of the continuous and fruitful cooperation between the “Union” and the Center, to support “Emirates Thinkers” as a strategic national project worthy of media support, to enhance the benefit of knowledge capabilities. The tremendous power of the people of the UAE in various fields, especially in light of the global developments that made knowledge drive the locomotive of economy and development in any society.

Sultan Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, praised the national role played by Al-Ittihad newspaper since its inception more than half a century ago, and the high credibility and professionalism it has established throughout its history in media work, which was reflected in the prestigious position it occupies. Locally, regionally and internationally, noting that the joint cooperation agreement signed by the Center with Abu Dhabi Media Company on the sidelines of the launch ceremony of the “Emirates Thinkers” project, on January 4th, opens new horizons for enhancing cooperation with Abu Dhabi Media and its affiliated institutions, including Al-Ittihad newspaper, which establishes solid bases for mutual benefit from the energies, capabilities and expertise possessed by the two parties.

Al Nuaimi pointed to the role played by Emirati media institutions in supporting national initiatives, praising the role of Al Ittihad newspaper in supporting the “Emirates Thinkers” project, especially since the press plays a role in highlighting intellectual contributions, in a way that enhances the development process, and in line with the principles of the Fifty-Year Charter. .

cooperation

Hamad Al-Kaabi, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ittihad stressed that, believing in the importance of partnership and cooperation to enhance the prospects of the “Emirates Thinkers” project, “Al-Ittihad” newspaper, in cooperation with the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, announces the allocation of space on its platforms, whether paper or digital, for the “Emirates Thinkers” initiative to create content. It enhances the initiative’s role in serving community issues and the national agenda. This space will bear the title “Emirates Thinkers”, as an intellectual space that embraces Emirati thought, through weekly contributions, to be launched in the near future. Al Kaabi added: This cooperation confirms the importance of the initiative in creating content rich in research and logical studies, as well as the center’s position in the research field and the role of the Federation in the content industry.

Hamad Al Kaabi praised the attention given by the “Emirates Thinkers” project to attracting young people and encouraging them to join this project, in a way that contributes to refining their skills and capabilities, and building their expertise, noting that the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research has made important achievements in this field, through specialized training courses. Prepared to high standards.