Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Aden)

The Houthi group continues its intransigence and inhumane practices towards the residents of the city of Taiz and its continued siege. It prevents water from reaching them, and obstructs the entry of tanks and trucks on which they depend, depriving them of safe and sufficient drinking water, which has helped spread diseases and epidemics, and has claimed the lives of many, especially children.

The director of the Human Rights Office in the Sanaa Municipality, Fahmi Al-Zubayri, pointed out that for 9 years, the “Houthi” has continued its siege of the city of Taiz, preventing the arrival of the necessary needs of the population, the most important of which is water supplies from wells in the “Al-Hayma” and “Hadharan” regions, which used to feed the city. With water.

Al-Zubairi explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the group is taking advantage of its siege of the city of Taiz, and is arbitrarily preventing the arrival of water, which contravenes international laws by practicing starvation and preventing food and water. He warned of the danger of continuing to prevent water at this time when the city is facing threats and challenges, namely The drying up of wells and the continued depletion of groundwater.

He said: The Houthis are using water in Taiz as a weapon of war, by preventing its flow into the city, which has greatly contributed to the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis, in addition to planting thousands of mines around wells, tanks and water facilities, to prevent civilians from bringing water, stressing that those affected are the most affected. They are displaced people in camps, women and children.

Al-Zubairi described depriving residents of water as a violation of one of their rights, and a violation of international humanitarian law, which stresses the need to protect civilians and their right to access water, as it is a vital and indispensable resource for survival, stressing the need to take all precautions to avoid any acts of terrorism. This would prevent, sabotage or harm water sources.

He also stressed the need to demand that the international community put pressure on the Houthi group to end the siege of Taiz, consider it an urgent humanitarian priority, and take firm steps to ensure water reaches the population and respect international laws and treaties on the right to water.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Nabil Abdel Hafeez, said that Taiz is one of the most densely populated cities, with a population of more than 7 million people. They are besieged by the Houthis, withholding aid, commercial and food supplies for long periods, which leads to their expiration, and imposing sums of money. It is too expensive for merchants to sell at high prices.

Abdul Hafeez revealed, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that Al-Houthi tried to spoil the water tanks entering the city so that they were not suitable for drinking, and continues to besiege Taiz and prevent food and water, in addition to bombing civilians and residential neighborhoods with artillery and snipers, which caused many casualties, including dead and injured. .

Yemen is one of the most water-scarce countries. According to the United Nations, 15.3 million people, or more than half of the population, do not have access to adequate and safe water. Only 21 wells out of 88 connected to the public water supply network are working in Taiz, and the population depends on water. Ltd. collect rainwater, which is provided by organizations, or which they purchase from private wells.