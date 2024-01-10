London (agencies)

American and British forces shot down more than 20 drones and missiles over the Red Sea launched by the Houthis, in what London described yesterday as the “largest attack” carried out by the Houthis since the start of a series of attacks targeting shipping traffic.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced yesterday, via the “X” platform, that the forces of the two countries “repelled the largest attack to date by the Houthis in the Red Sea.”

Shapps said that the British destroyer HMS Diamond intervened by firing “its guns and Sea Viper missiles” after the marches headed “towards it and towards commercial ships in the area.”

The Pentagon announced that American and British forces shot down 18 explosive drones, two winged missiles, and a ballistic missile launched yesterday evening by the Houthis from Yemen towards international shipping routes in the southern Red Sea, in an attack that did not result in injuries or damage.

The US military command in the Middle East (Centcom) said in a statement, “The Houthis launched a complex attack with Iranian-designed unidirectional attack drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile, from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen towards the southern Red Sea.” The statement added that American and British forces deployed in neighboring waters shot down a total of 18 drones, two cruise missiles, and a ballistic missile.