The Emirates Red Crescent Authority honored the educational institutions that won the Aoun Award for Community Service in its eleventh session, for the academic year 2022-2023, during the ceremony organized by the Authority today at the Archive Theater and the National Library in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Excellency Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary General of the Red Crescent Authority. And in coordination with the Emirates Foundation for School Education and the Department of Education, Knowledge and Higher Education. The number of educational institutions that formed the Student Crescent teams reached 365 institutions, including universities, schools, kindergartens, and centers for people of determination. Al-Hammam, the honor also included the distinguished categories at the state level, which amounted to 18 categories, including the innovative student, the general volunteer coordinator, the volunteer community champion, and the distinguished guardian. These educational institutions won the award through their efforts, programs and activities that embodied the objectives of the award, represented in supporting vulnerable groups. The areas of the award witnessed intense competition among the participating institutions whose programs were distinguished by diversity and innovation. The Red Crescent Authority congratulated the educational institutions that won the award, and praised the efforts of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, the Department of Education, Knowledge and Higher Education, the competition arbitration committees and school administrations, in achieving the goals of the award. Rashid Mubarak Al-Mansoori, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the Red Crescent Authority, stressed in his speech at the honoring ceremony the importance of the great role that young people and youth play in the renaissance and progress of countries, and in leading human societies towards broader horizons of development and prosperity. He said: The UAE has worked from the beginning to create a suitable environment for young people to discover and develop their talents, and to harness their energies in what benefits them and benefits their families, society and humanity as a whole. He added, “On the same approach that our wise leadership has planned, the Red Crescent Authority is working to instill concepts of voluntary, humanitarian and charitable work among students, urging them to extend a helping hand to those in need, and qualifying the school community to actively contribute to charitable programs and activities.” He pointed out that the Aoun Award for Community Service encourages the spirit of creativity and competition among students, and motivates them to enter the fields of volunteer and charitable work. The award also contributes to deepening the concept of self-movement and attracting students to participate in the various activities of the Student Crescent. He said: “This year, many educational institutions were distinguished through their efforts, programs and activities that embodied the objectives of the award, which in its current session was more distinguished and richer, in relation to the importance of the fields it covered and the vital topics it touched upon.” Al-Mansoori added: “Every year, students compete through the award in a number of humanitarian and societal fields, which serve important segments such as needy families, orphans, people of determination and senior citizens, and adopt any other initiatives that serve society in general, and annually the circle of participation in the award’s activities expands from our children.” Male and female students. At the end of his speech, the Deputy Secretary-General congratulated the students, universities, schools and kindergartens that distinguished themselves this year, wishing them continued success. He also praised the role of the Authority’s educational institutions in making the award’s activities a success and achieving its objectives. It is noteworthy that the number of students participating in the Crescent Student Teams at the state level reached 7,746 male and female students, of whom 4,695 male and female students participated in the activities of this edition of the award, which was characterized by diversity and innovation, and their volunteer hours amounted to 180,000 hours, while the number of initiatives implemented in this regard reached 3,199 initiatives. Various, and the number of training courses for Al Hilal student teams in state schools during the year reached 66 courses, benefiting 3951 male and female students. In addition, the Red Crescent Authority allocated 30,000 dirhams for the first-place winner at the university level, 25,000 for the second place, and 20,000 for the third place. At the school level, 25,000 dirhams were allocated for the first place, 20,000 for the second, and 15,000 dirhams for the second. For the third place, and for kindergartens, 15 thousand dirhams were allocated for the first place, 10 thousand dirhams for the second place, and 8 thousand dirhams for the third place, in addition to 15 thousand dirhams allocated for the first place at the level of rehabilitation centers for people of determination, and 10 thousand dirhams for the second place, and 8 thousand dirhams for the third place .